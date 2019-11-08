fbl-ENG-Pr-Liverpool-ManCity-Klopp-Guardiola

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Klopp warns Liverpool fans against repeat of 'senseless' Man City attack

Liverpool, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for a cauldron of an atmosphere when the European champions host Manchester City on Sunday, but warned fans against overstepping the line.

City's team bus was damaged by thrown bottles ahead of their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Anfield in April 2018.

Liverpool were fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) by UEFA for that incident and publicly a ...