MH-GOVT-NCP PATIL - BJP-Sena may still come together to form Maha govt: Patil

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) The BJP and Shiv Sena have not announced snapping of ties yet and they may still come together to form government in the state, NCP's Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil said here on Friday.

Patil reiterated the NCP will sit in the opposition.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, also BJP legislature party leader, resigned and it shows the party cannot cobble up the numbers, adding that the Shiv Sena might be invited to form the government.

"There is no question of ...