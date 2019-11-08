Up to 30 people trapped in German mine - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Up to 30 people have been trapped

after a mine explosion in a town in eastern Germany, regional

newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.

The persons are trapped in a secured area of the mine in the

town of Teutschenthal, the report said.

Teutschenthal is located outside the city of Halle, about

150 km (95 miles) southwest of Berlin.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal)

...