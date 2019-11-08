Up to 30 people trapped in German mine - Mitteldeutsche Zeitung
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Up to 30 people have been trapped
after a mine explosion in a town in eastern Germany, regional
newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung reported on Friday.
The persons are trapped in a secured area of the mine in the
town of Teutschenthal, the report said.
Teutschenthal is located outside the city of Halle, about
150 km (95 miles) southwest of Berlin.
(Reporting by Thomas Seythal)
