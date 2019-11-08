MODI-EMPOWERMENT - Empowering people one of most satisfying efforts of tenure: Modi

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Empowering people, especially women, has been one of the most satisfying efforts of his tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, asserting that the support from people cutting across regions, languages, age groups and occupations has given his government a mandate "unseen for decades".

Modi was responding to tweets from Ray Dalio, the founder of investment management firm Bridgewater Associates, who praised the prime minister as "one of the best, if not the best, lea ...