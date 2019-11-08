North Korean defectors decry South's expulsion of two fishermen

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's expulsion of two

North Korean fishermen set a bad precedent that has spread fears

in the North Korean defector community and could lend legitimacy

to its widely criticised judicial system, defectors and

activists said on Friday.

South Korea repatriated on Thursday two fishermen who South

Korea said killed 16 colleagues before crossing the maritime

border into South Korean waters last week.

South Kore ...