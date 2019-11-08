North Korean defectors decry South's expulsion of two fishermen
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Hyonhee Shin
SEOUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's expulsion of two
North Korean fishermen set a bad precedent that has spread fears
in the North Korean defector community and could lend legitimacy
to its widely criticised judicial system, defectors and
activists said on Friday.
South Korea repatriated on Thursday two fishermen who South
Korea said killed 16 colleagues before crossing the maritime
border into South Korean waters last week.
South Kore ...
