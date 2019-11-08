The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Syria-IS-Italy-Albania

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

IS-linked Albanian child arrives home to Italy from Syria camp
=(Picture)=
Rome, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - An Albanian boy taken by his mother to join the Islamic State group in Syria returned to his home in Italy on Friday, in the first such operation coordinated with Damascus.
"Little Alvin Berisha has arrived at Fiumicino (Rome) airport where he was reunited with his father and sister," Italian police said in a statement.
The Italian public has been avidly following the story of 11-year ...

 

