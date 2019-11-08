Syria-IS-Italy-Albania

IS-linked Albanian child arrives home to Italy from Syria camp

Rome, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - An Albanian boy taken by his mother to join the Islamic State group in Syria returned to his home in Italy on Friday, in the first such operation coordinated with Damascus.

"Little Alvin Berisha has arrived at Fiumicino (Rome) airport where he was reunited with his father and sister," Italian police said in a statement.

The Italian public has been avidly following the story of 11-year ...