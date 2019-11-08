The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

China regulator scraps profitability requirements for IPOs on ChiNext board

SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator
said on Friday it would scrap profitability requirements for
initial public offerings (IPOs) on Shenzhen's start-up board
ChiNext.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it
supported moves by companies listed on Shanghai's STAR Market to
introduce strategic investors and announced the launch of new
exchange-traded derivatives.
