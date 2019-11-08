China regulator scraps profitability requirements for IPOs on ChiNext board

SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator

said on Friday it would scrap profitability requirements for

initial public offerings (IPOs) on Shenzhen's start-up board

ChiNext.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it

supported moves by companies listed on Shanghai's STAR Market to

introduce strategic investors and announced the launch of new

exchange-traded derivatives.

