China regulator scraps profitability requirements for IPOs on ChiNext board
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator
said on Friday it would scrap profitability requirements for
initial public offerings (IPOs) on Shenzhen's start-up board
ChiNext.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it
supported moves by companies listed on Shanghai's STAR Market to
introduce strategic investors and announced the launch of new
exchange-traded derivatives.
(Reporting Zhang Xiaochong and Andrew Galbraith; Writing by
