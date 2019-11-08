Oly-2020-JPN-tickets-marathon

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Million more Tokyo 2020 tickets going on sale in new lottery

Tokyo, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - Tokyo Olympics organisers said Friday they will put around a million more tickets for the 2020 Games on sale this month, with seats up for grabs at the boxing for the first time.

But tickets for the Olympic marathon, which is controversially being shifted from Tokyo to the northern city of Sapporo over heat fears, will not be on offer.

The second online lottery, restricted to residents of Japan, will ru ...