HK-LD PROTESTER - Hong Kong student's death triggers fresh outrage

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hong Kong, Nov 8 (AFP) A Hong Kong student who sustained head injuries when he fell during clashes with police died on Friday, triggering a fresh wave of outrage from the pro-democracy movement and fears of more violent unrest.

Alex Chow, a 22-year-old computer science undergraduate, was certified dead on Friday morning, according to the hospital where he was being treated.

Chow was taken unconscious to hospital early on Monday morning following late-night clashes between police and protesters i ...