Mothers-to-be fear for their unborn in smog-choked Delhi

By Abhaya SRIVASTAVA

New Delhi, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - Heavily pregnant Rachel Gokavi spends most days shut away in her New Delhi home, desperate to shield her unborn child from the toxic air blamed for soaring miscarriage rates and infant deaths.

At a recent pre-natal class in the Indian capital, Gokavi and other expectant mot ...