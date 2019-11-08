Cricket-NZL-ENG

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Century-maker Malan lifts England to record 241 in 4th NZ T20

Napier, New Zealand, Nov 8, 2019 (AFP) - Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan pummelled the New Zealand attack in a record-breaking 182-run stand as England posted an imposing 241 for three batting first in the fourth Twenty20 international in Napier on Friday.

Malan was 103 not out at the close with Morgan falling in the final over for 91 as he tried to plunder the boundary to join his partner on three figures.

The pai ...