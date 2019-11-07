US-health-vaping

Juul ends sale of mint flavor vape products ahead of possible ban

Washington, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - E-cigarette market leader Juul said Thursday it was ending the sale of mint-flavored products in the US, ahead of a possible ban by health authorities that is intended to curtail youth vaping.

The decision follows the release earlier this week of the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey that said more than five million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in th ...