The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

US-health-vaping

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Juul ends sale of mint flavor vape products ahead of possible ban
=(Picture)=
Washington, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - E-cigarette market leader Juul said Thursday it was ending the sale of mint-flavored products in the US, ahead of a possible ban by health authorities that is intended to curtail youth vaping.
The decision follows the release earlier this week of the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey that said more than five million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in th ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 8th of November 2019 02:07:57 AM. All rights reserved.