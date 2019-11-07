Basket-NBA-Williamson-Pelicans

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Williamson positive about a healthy return to Pelicans

Los Angeles, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Zion Williamson, who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus two and a half weeks ago, says he is working out and trying to remain positive about his eventual return.

The 19-year-old New Orleans Pelican forward and the first overall pick in the NBA entry draft doesn't want to rush his recovery, which doctors said would take six to eight weeks.

"I do feel like I'm getting stronger day by day," said William ...