Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

N.Korean defector says Kim 'doesn't deserve' Trump's compliments

Washington, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - A North Korean defector said Thursday after meeting Donald Trump at the White House that Kim Jong Un is not worthy of the US president's extravagant praise.

Kim "doesn't deserve all those compliments," Grace Jo told reporters.

Trump has frequently, lavishly praised Kim, talking of their close friendship and even "love" as he tries to persuade the North Korean leader to end his ...