UPDATE 6-U.S. diplomat accuses Giuliani of 'lies' campaign against envoy to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A top U.S. diplomat told

congressional investigators that President Donald Trump's

personal attorney Rudy Giuliani conducted a "campaign full of

lies" against the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine before she was

recalled from her post, according to a transcript of his

testimony released on Thursday.

