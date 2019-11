BC-BKW--T25-Syracuse-Man, 0151

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Syracuse guard Tiana Mangakahia recovering from surgery<

Syracuse point guard Tiana Mangakahia recovering from cancer surgery<

AP Photo NY901-0124190029, NYNL101-1107190204<

Eds: APNewsNow. Adds photo link of Mangakahia. With AP Photos.<

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Syracuse point guard Tiana Mangakahia is recovering from breast surgery.

The school made the announcement on Thursday. The 24-year-old Australian had surgery on Wednesday.

Mangakahia was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast ...