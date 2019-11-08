BC-US--Trump Foundation-, 0745

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Judge fines Trump $2 million for misusing charity foundation<

A judge in New York orders President Donald Trump to pay $2 million for misusing his charitable foundation<

AP Photo LAEV122-1107190252<

Eds: Updates with details of agreement. With AP Photos.<

By MICHAEL R. SISAK<

Associated Press<

NEW YORK (AP) - A judge Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities as a fine for misusing his own charitable foundation to further his politi ...