Judge fines Trump $2 million for misusing charity foundation<
A judge in New York orders President Donald Trump to pay $2 million for misusing his charitable foundation<
NEW YORK (AP) - A judge Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities as a fine for misusing his own charitable foundation to further his politi ...
