US court grants Ronaldo's bid to block accuser in rape case<
Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers won a courtroom bid to block a Nevada woman who accuses the soccer star of raping her in 2009 from digging into the validity of their 2010 confidentiality agreement and $375,000 hush-money payment<
By KEN RITTER<
Associated Press<
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers wo ...

 

