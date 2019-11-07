UPDATE 1-Syria's oil minister says production unit in Banias refinery damaged in explosion
AMMAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - An explosion took place in one of
the production units of Syria's Banias refinery near the
Mediterranean coast during maintenance operations, Syria's oil
minister said on Thursday.
One worker was killed and an engineer was injured in the
refinery, one of the largest in Syria, Ali Ghanem was quoted on
state television as saying.
A report on state owned Ikhbariyah television station
earlier said the explosion took pl ...
