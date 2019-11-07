UPDATE 1-Syria's oil minister says production unit in Banias refinery damaged in explosion

AMMAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - An explosion took place in one of

the production units of Syria's Banias refinery near the

Mediterranean coast during maintenance operations, Syria's oil

minister said on Thursday.

One worker was killed and an engineer was injured in the

refinery, one of the largest in Syria, Ali Ghanem was quoted on

state television as saying.

A report on state owned Ikhbariyah television station

earlier said the explosion took pl ...