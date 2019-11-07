UPDATE 1-NY judge orders Trump to pay $2 mln over charitable foundation

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds no White House comment yet available, comment by attorney

general, background)

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A New York state judge on

Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump to pay $2 million

for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in

funds being distributed to his 2016 presidential campaign.

Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the state Supreme Court in

Manhattan said the payment should go to a group of non-profit

organizations because t ...