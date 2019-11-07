UPDATE 1-NY judge orders Trump to pay $2 mln over charitable foundation
NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A New York state judge on
Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump to pay $2 million
for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in
funds being distributed to his 2016 presidential campaign.
Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the state Supreme Court in
Manhattan said the payment should go to a group of non-profit
organizations because t ...
