France-politics-NATO-US-Turkey-Russia REAX

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Moscow hails Macron's 'brain death' NATO comments

Moscow, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Moscow on Thursday hailed comments by French President Emmanuel Macron in which he said he believed NATO was experiencing "brain death".

"These are golden words... a precise definition of the current state of NATO," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

mp/har/boc

AFP

...