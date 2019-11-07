MHA-OCI-WRITER - Writer Aatish Taseer stands to lose OCI card

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) British-born writer Aatish Ali Taseer stands to lose the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card as he allegedly concealed the fact that his father was of Pakistani origin.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said Taseer becomes ineligible to hold an OCI card, as per the Citizenship Act, 1955, as the OCI card is not issued to any person whose parents or grandparents are Pakistanis and he hid this fact.

Taseer has clearly not complied with very basic requirements and hidden informati ...