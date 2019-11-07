BC-SOC--Lazio-Fan Violen, 0160

Celtic fans stabbed ahead of Europa League game at Lazio

Two Celtic fans have been stabbed by Lazio supporters and hospitalized ahead of the teams' Europa League match<

ROME (AP) - Two Celtic fans have been stabbed by Lazio supporters and hospitalized ahead of the teams' Europa League match.

Italian police say the stabbings occurred in downtown Rome following a brawl outside a pub.

Police also say two Celtic fans were stopped for resisting police and a third f ...