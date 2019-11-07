The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Celtic fans stabbed ahead of Europa League game at Lazio<
Two Celtic fans have been stabbed by Lazio supporters and hospitalized ahead of the teams' Europa League match<
ROME (AP) - Two Celtic fans have been stabbed by Lazio supporters and hospitalized ahead of the teams' Europa League match.
Italian police say the stabbings occurred in downtown Rome following a brawl outside a pub.
Police also say two Celtic fans were stopped for resisting police and a third f ...

 

