PAK-HINDU-GIRL-LD MURDER

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Pak Hindu dental student was raped and murdered, reveals final autopsy report By Sajjad Hussain (Eds: Updating with more details)
Islamabad/Karachi, Nov 7 (PTI) A Pakistani Hindu dental college student, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room in Sindh province, was raped before being murdered, the final postmortem report has revealed.
Nimrita Chandni, 25, a final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Sindh province, was found dead on a cot by her friends on Sep ...

 

