UPDATE 1-Airbus reshuffles supply chain management amid delays
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Airbus is overhauling the
management of its supply chain and speeding up assembly at a
plant in China as it faces ongoing industrial problems at home
in Germany, industry sources said.
Staff have been told that Klaus Richter, chief procurement
officer, is stepping down from his post at the Franco-German-led
company to "pursue other professional challenges," they said.
The former BMW supply chain leade ...
Subscribe