Soccer-West Ham must improve at set pieces, says Pellegrini

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 7 (Reuters) - West Ham United must defend set pieces better after conceding a number of goals in a winless run stretching back to September, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Thursday.

West Ham, who were fifth in September, have failed to win their last five matches -- which included three defeats -- to leave them 13th in the standings.

Pellegrini's side have not kept a clean sheet since a 2-0 win over Manchester United, with first choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski not expected to return fr ...