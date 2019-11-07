UPDATE 1-Teva Pharm nudges up earnings forecast, names new CFO

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details, share reaction)

JERUSALEM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

nudged up its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday,

after reporting a drop in third-quarter profit that broadly met

expectations.

The world's largest generic drugmaker earned 58 cents per

diluted share excluding one-time items in the July-September

period, down from 68 cents a year earlier.

It cited higher tax expenses and lower operating profit,

which were part ...