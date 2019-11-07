UPDATE 1-Teva Pharm nudges up earnings forecast, names new CFO
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details, share reaction)
JERUSALEM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
nudged up its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday,
after reporting a drop in third-quarter profit that broadly met
expectations.
The world's largest generic drugmaker earned 58 cents per
diluted share excluding one-time items in the July-September
period, down from 68 cents a year earlier.
It cited higher tax expenses and lower operating profit,
which were part ...
