UPDATE 1-Teva Pharm nudges up earnings forecast, names new CFO

JERUSALEM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
nudged up its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday,
after reporting a drop in third-quarter profit that broadly met
expectations.
The world's largest generic drugmaker earned 58 cents per
diluted share excluding one-time items in the July-September
period, down from 68 cents a year earlier.
It cited higher tax expenses and lower operating profit,
which were part ...

 

