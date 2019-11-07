MEA-NEPAL-MAP - Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory: MEA on Nepal's objections

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) India on Thursday said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal, a day after the Himalayan nation objected to the Kalapani area being reportedly shown as part of the Indian territory.

The Nepal government on Wednesday made it clear that the Kalapani area situated in the country's far-West lies within the Nepalese boundary.

India on Saturday released fresh maps of the newly-created ...