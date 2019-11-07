Malaysia-homosexuality-rights

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Malaysians sentenced to caning for gay sex under Islamic law

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Five Malaysian men were sentenced to jail and canings Thursday by an Islamic court for attempting to have gay sex, reports and an activist said.

There have been growing concerns in the Muslim-majority country about the worsening climate for the homosexual community, and the verdicts follow the caning last year of two women for lesbian sex.

An Islamic court in Selangor state, outside Kuala Lumpur, ...