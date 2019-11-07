The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

OD-FLIGHT - Pradhan urges for Jharsuguda-Mumbai direct flight

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Centre to operate a direct flight between Odishas Jharsuguda and Mumbai under UDAN or regional connectivity scheme.
Pradhan, who is charge of petroleum and natural gas portfolio, wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri following the huge commercial success of UDAN direct flight operation by SpiceJet from Jharsuguda to New Delhi.
The route has been a great commercial success and has also massively benefitted t ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 7th of November 2019 04:59:25 PM.