OD-FLIGHT - Pradhan urges for Jharsuguda-Mumbai direct flight

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Centre to operate a direct flight between Odishas Jharsuguda and Mumbai under UDAN or regional connectivity scheme.

Pradhan, who is charge of petroleum and natural gas portfolio, wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri following the huge commercial success of UDAN direct flight operation by SpiceJet from Jharsuguda to New Delhi.

The route has been a great commercial success and has also massively benefitted t ...