World number two Pliskova parts ways with coach Martinez

Prague, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - World number two and recent WTA Finals semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova said Thursday she was parting ways with her Spanish coach Conchita Martinez.

"I decided I will no longer work with Conchita," the 27-year-old Czech wrote on her Facebook page.

"It was (a) tough decision as the season was great. Thank you for all this year and wish u only the best. Life is a change!!!" added the 20 ...