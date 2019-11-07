OD-RAPE - Woman 'raped' in car, dumped near college in Odisha

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (PTI) A woman has been allegedly raped in a "moving" car and dumped in a critical condition near a college in Odisha's Khurda district, around 25 km from here, police said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup K Sahoo said the accused has been arrested and his car seized.

The case, which was registered in Khurda, has been transferred to Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar, according to sources.

"Accused has been apprehended and car seized. Investigati ...