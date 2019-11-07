Tennis-Djokovic has world number one Nadal in his sights at London finale

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - If Novak Djokovic is to claim the year-end number ranking for a record-equalling sixth time he will have to do it the hard way at the ATP Finals next week in London.

The Serb was knocked off top spot by Rafael Nadal on Monday despite winning the Paris Masters last week and will need a strong finish alongside the River Thames to snatch it back.

Only Pete Sampras has finished a year on top six times and Djokovic's hopes of emulating the American are ...