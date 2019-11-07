Philippines' Duterte warms to idea of banning plastics

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MANILA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo

Duterte has proposed banning plastic, his spokesman said on

Thursday, which could provide the impetus needed for the

Congress of one of the world's top plastic polluters to pass

environment protection laws.

The Philippines, which ranks among the world's worst ocean

polluters, has a law on solid waste but it is poorly enforced

and it does not regulate packaging manufacturing.

Presidential spokesman Salvador ...