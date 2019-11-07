Philippines' Duterte warms to idea of banning plastics
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MANILA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo
Duterte has proposed banning plastic, his spokesman said on
Thursday, which could provide the impetus needed for the
Congress of one of the world's top plastic polluters to pass
environment protection laws.
The Philippines, which ranks among the world's worst ocean
polluters, has a law on solid waste but it is poorly enforced
and it does not regulate packaging manufacturing.
Presidential spokesman Salvador ...
