UPDATE 1-Labour vows to spend big to rebuild Britain, Conservatives cry foul
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Labour vows to spend 400 bln stg if it wins election
* Says seeking "irreversible shift" in power, wealth
* UK's Javid describes plans as "fantasy economics"
(Adds reaction, details)
By William James and Kylie MacLellan
LIVERPOOL/MANCHESTER, England, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain's
main opposition Labour Party will spend 400 billion pounds ($514
billion) over 10 years to achieve "an irreversible shift in the
balance of power and wealth" to working people if it w ...
