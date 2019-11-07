Iraq-politics-protests-oil

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Iraq crude stuck at field for third day as protests cut roads

Kirkuk, Iraq, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - About 90,000 barrels of crude oil meant for export were trapped at a northern Iraq field on Thursday because transport routes were cut by protests, an industry source told AFP.

Anti-government demonstrations have rocked Iraq's capital and its south, with sit-ins increasingly targeting main roads and state infrastructure -- including oil fields -- in OPEC's second-biggest producer.

The Qayyarah f ...