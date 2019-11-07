The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

HP-PM-INVESTORS - Every state, district has role in helping India become 5 trillion dollar economy: PM

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Dharamshala, Nov 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said every state and district in the country had role in India's effort to become a five trillion dollar economy by 2025.
Modi was inaugurating a two-day event here to attract investment to Himachal Pradesh.
Every state and every district of the country has a great potential and they will play a vital role in achieving the target , he said at the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet.
Unlike in the past, the state are now c ...

 

