HP-PM-INVESTORS - Every state, district has role in helping India become 5 trillion dollar economy: PM
Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.
Dharamshala, Nov 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said every state and district in the country had role in India's effort to become a five trillion dollar economy by 2025.
Modi was inaugurating a two-day event here to attract investment to Himachal Pradesh.
Every state and every district of the country has a great potential and they will play a vital role in achieving the target , he said at the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet.
Unlike in the past, the state are now c ...
