The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-EU--Britain-Brexit-El, 0137

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

UK ex-Labour lawmaker tells voters Corbyn unfit to lead<
A former Labour Party lawmaker in Britain has urged the public to vote for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the upcoming general election, saying that Jeremy Corbyn is "unfit" to lead the country<
AP Photo LON808-1106191119<
Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<
LONDON (AP) - A former Labour Party lawmaker in Britain has urged the public to vote for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the upcoming general electi ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 7th of November 2019 12:26:16 PM. All rights reserved.