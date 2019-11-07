Former UK Labour lawmaker urges votes to back Johnson instead
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A British lawmaker who quit the
opposition Labour Party earlier this year saying it had been
taken over by extremists and anti-Semites urged voters on
Thursday to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Labour's
Jeremy Corbyn in next month's election.
Ian Austin, who left Labour in February to stand as an
independent member of parliament, said Corbyn had failed to
tackle anti-Semitism in the party and his left-wing economic
policies wo ...
