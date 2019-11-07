Former UK Labour lawmaker urges votes to back Johnson instead

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A British lawmaker who quit the

opposition Labour Party earlier this year saying it had been

taken over by extremists and anti-Semites urged voters on

Thursday to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Labour's

Jeremy Corbyn in next month's election.

Ian Austin, who left Labour in February to stand as an

independent member of parliament, said Corbyn had failed to

tackle anti-Semitism in the party and his left-wing economic

policies wo ...