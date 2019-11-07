UPDATE 1-Lufthansa says Eurowings to be back in the black by 2021
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details, background)
BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa
said its Eurowings budget carrier should be back to
profitability by 2021 as it reported better-than-expected
third-quarter results, helped by cost cuts.
Lufthansa said quarterly adjusted earnings before interest
and taxation (EBIT) fell 8% to 1.3 billion euros ($1.44
billion), ahead of average analyst forecasts for 1.2 billion,
while revenues rose 2% to 10.2 billion, also ahead of c ...
