UPDATE 1-Lufthansa says Eurowings to be back in the black by 2021

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa

said its Eurowings budget carrier should be back to

profitability by 2021 as it reported better-than-expected

third-quarter results, helped by cost cuts.

Lufthansa said quarterly adjusted earnings before interest

and taxation (EBIT) fell 8% to 1.3 billion euros ($1.44

billion), ahead of average analyst forecasts for 1.2 billion,

while revenues rose 2% to 10.2 billion, also ahead of c ...