DRI-CHINA-GOLD - DRI busts China-based syndicate involved in smuggling gold to India, seizes over 21 kg gold

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The DRI has arrested three people including a Chinese national believed to be one of the masterminds of a notorious syndicate involved in smuggling gold from Taiwan and Hong Kong into India and seized over 21 kilograms of the yellow metal, an official statement said on Thursday.

Three people, including a Chinese and a Taiwanese national, have been arrested in connection with the case, a statement issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said.

Initial investi ...