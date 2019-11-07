BC-HKN--Blues-Oilers, 0279

Blues beat Oilers 5-2 for 6th straight victory<

Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues remained atop the Western Conference standings, beating the second-place Edmonton Oilers 5-2 for their sixth straight victory<

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists a ...