Blues beat Oilers 5-2 for 6th straight victory<
Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues remained atop the Western Conference standings, beating the second-place Edmonton Oilers 5-2 for their sixth straight victory<
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists a ...
