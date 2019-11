automobile-Toyota-Japan-earnings

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Toyota first-half net profit up 2.6% on sales, cost cuts

Tokyo, Nov 7, 2019 (AFP) - Japanese car giant Toyota said Thursday its first-half net profit edged up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, thanks to solid sales and cost-cutting efforts.

The maker of the Camry sedan and Prius hybrid reported net profit of 1.27 trillion yen ($11.7 billion) in the April-September period.

kh-mis/sah/dan

AFP

