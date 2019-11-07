Feature: New Zealand's largest peanut butter producer eyes closer ties with China

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

by Li Huizi and Lu Huaiqian

WELLINGTON, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Peanut butter lover Pic Picot said he "became annoyed when he started buying sugar peanut butter in supermarkets," so he made his own in his garage and sold some of them at a stall in the local farm market in Nelson of New Zealand's South Island.

That was about 10 years ago. Now 67-year-old Picot has become a "peanut butter guy" and owns a modern factory called "Pic's Peanut Butter World" in Nelson, producing and selling around 25,000 ja ...