REFILE-Faith in Mexico shaken for 'true believer' Mormon communities
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Refiles to change description of religious community in
paragraph 18)
By Jose Luis Gonzalez
LA MORA, Mexico, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The massacre of nine
women and children in northern Mexico could test breakaway
Mormon families' attachment to communities that for decades have
been a haven for a way of life shunned by the mainstream Church
of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Monday's dirt road ambush of three families of Mormon origin
was the deadliest att ...
Subscribe