BC-US--Texas Execution 4, 0775

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Texas executes inmate for strangling El Paso woman in 2002<

A white supremacist gang member has been executed for strangling a West Texas woman over fears she would alert police about his drug operation<

AP Photo CER202-1105191744, CER203-1105191744<

Eds: Updates with additional details, Hall's final words. With AP Photos.<

By JUAN A. LOZANO and MICHAEL GRACZYK<

Associated Press<

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A Texas inmate who was a member of a white supremacist gang was exec ...