1st LD Writethru: UN peacekeeping must follow principles: Chinese envoy

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- UN peacekeeping operations must follow the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic principles governing such operations, a Chinese envoy said Wednesday.

Speaking at a Security Council debate on the police components of UN peacekeeping, Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the world body, stressed that peacekeeping policing must at all times be guided by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic principles for peacekeeping o ...