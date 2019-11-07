Aspiring British finance ministers trade blows over future of the economy

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By William James

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid

Javid will try to convince voters on Thursday that only the

governing Conservative Party can be trusted with the future of

the economy, painting the opposition Labour Party as fiscally

irresponsible.

Javid's speech will coincide with one from his opposite

number, Labour's would-be finance minister John McDonnell, who

will accuse the Conservatives of ripping the social fabric of

the ...