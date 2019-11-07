The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Aspiring British finance ministers trade blows over future of the economy

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By William James
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Sajid
Javid will try to convince voters on Thursday that only the
governing Conservative Party can be trusted with the future of
the economy, painting the opposition Labour Party as fiscally
irresponsible.
Javid's speech will coincide with one from his opposite
number, Labour's would-be finance minister John McDonnell, who
will accuse the Conservatives of ripping the social fabric of
the ...

 

