The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Tennis-Court challenges Australia to honour her like Laver

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MELBOURNE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian tennis great Margaret Court said she will not return to Melbourne Park until formally invited by Tennis Australia and demanded the sport's national governing body properly recognise her calendar Grand Slam feat.
Court, who holds the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, has not attended the Australian Open since 2017 when her religion-based opposition to same-sex marriage made her a lightning rod for criticism in the leadup to a national plebiscite on ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 7th of November 2019 03:15:25 AM. All rights reserved.