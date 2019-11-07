Leverkusen reap 2-1 win over Atletico in UEFA Champions League

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BERLIN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Ten-man Bayer Leverkusen wrapped up their first points in Group D after beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League's group stage on Wednesday.

The "Werkself" assumed control against surprisingly defensively orientated visitors from Spain, who tried to keep the hosts on the distance.

Hence, the spectators had to wait until the 21st minute to see the first note-worthy chance of the game as Kevin Volland's shot from central position called Atletico goalkeepe ...